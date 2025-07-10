MARIA CURIE-SKLODOWSKA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS

Referenz: 20240848

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

UNIWERSYTET MARII CURIE-SKLODOWSKIEJ

Various investments aimed at renovation and upgrade of teaching and research infrastructure of the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University in Lublin.

Ziele

The project involves the modernisation and upgrading of several buildings and facilities at the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University in Lublin. The primary goal is to adapt the outdated existing infrastructure to the modern needs of the academic community. The secondary goal is to ensure compliance with current regulations, including technical conditions, fire protection, health and safety, hygienic and sanitary standards, and accessibility for people with disabilities. By addressing both regulatory compliance and the evolving needs of students and staff, the university aims to create a state-of-the-art environment for education and research. The renovations will also elevate the standard of living for students accommodated in the student housing facilities.

Sektor(en)

Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen

Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 145 million (EUR 34 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 337 million (EUR 80 million)

Umweltaspekte

Council Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities may fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung