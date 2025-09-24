BRED OVERSEAS REGIONS CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Referenz: 20240835

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BRED BANQUE POPULAIRE

The multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps located in French Overseas Departments and Regions.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries. At least 70% will be dedicated to SMEs while 20% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 400 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 9/10/2025