BNP LEASING LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS & ENERGY

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27 März 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA,BNP PARIBAS LEASING SERVICES SP ZOO
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation consists in a Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to the intermediary to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and potentially private individuals in Poland.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. 30 % of the facility will support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability investments.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
- Industrie - Baugewerbe/Bau
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 29/07/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).