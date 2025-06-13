BNP LEASING LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS & ENERGY

Referenz: 20240832

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27 März 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA,BNP PARIBAS LEASING SERVICES SP ZOO

The operation consists in a Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to the intermediary to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and potentially private individuals in Poland.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. 30 % of the facility will support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability investments.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Industrie - Baugewerbe/Bau

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 29/07/2025