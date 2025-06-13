Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
BNP LEASING LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS & ENERGY

Referenz: 20240832
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27 März 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA,BNP PARIBAS LEASING SERVICES SP ZOO

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists in a Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to the intermediary to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and potentially private individuals in Poland.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. 30 % of the facility will support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability investments.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 29/07/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
13 Juni 2025
29 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Polen Energie Industrie Durchleitungsdarlehen