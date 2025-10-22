PIRAEUS LOAN FOR AGRI & BIOECONOMY SMES&MIDCAPS

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13 Januar 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutPIRAEUS BANK SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project consists of a Multiple‑Beneficiary Intermediated Loan to on-lend to small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors. At least 30 % of the operation will be dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance for small and medium‑sized projects carried out by the target beneficiaries, including green projects and those of SMEs and MidCaps that are also classified as green.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 22/10/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).