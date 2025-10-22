PIRAEUS LOAN FOR AGRI & BIOECONOMY SMES&MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20240790

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PIRAEUS BANK SA

The project consists of a Multiple‑Beneficiary Intermediated Loan to on-lend to small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors. At least 30 % of the operation will be dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for small and medium‑sized projects carried out by the target beneficiaries, including green projects and those of SMEs and MidCaps that are also classified as green.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 22/10/2025