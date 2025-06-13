MODERNISATION DU CHU DE MONTPELLIER

Referenz: 20240764

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

CENTRE HOSPITALIER UNIVERSITAIRE DE MONTPELLIER

The loan will support the University Hospital of Montpellier’s multi-annual modernisation programme, which includes renovation and expansion works across various buildings on the hospital campus.

Ziele

The project is part of a master plan to improve the provision of medical and mental health services through upgraded and extended health infrastructure of the second largest university hospital in the Occitanie Region, after Toulouse, ranking 7th out of 32 in France, and its medical university which celebrated its 800th anniversary in 2020 as the oldest in Europe. The masterplan was approved by the National Health Investment Council and prioritised by the "SEGUR Investissement".

Sektor(en)

Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 130 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 400 million

Umweltaspekte

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU on EIA and Habitats Directive, will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bear comprehensive benefits to the community, as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 13/06/2025