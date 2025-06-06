DLL L4SME AND BIOECONOMY

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14 Mai 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutAGCO FINANCE BV,AGCO FINANCE NV,AGCO FINANCE SAS,AGCO FINANCE SP ZOO,DE LAGE LANDEN FINANS AB,DE LAGE LANDEN INTERNATIONAL BV,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING POLSKA SA,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING SAS,DE LAGE LANDEN RENTING SOLUTION SRL,DE LAGE LANDEN RENTING SOLUTIONS SLU,DE LAGE LANDEN VENDORLEASE BV,DLL LEASING DAC
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will finance projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with a strong focus towards sustainability and bioeconomy.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 2/07/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).