RENDO ELECTRICITY GRID UPGRADE AND EXPANSION

Referenz: 20240715

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 22 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

RENDO NV

The project entails the financing of Rendo's investment programme in their electricity distribution grid in the period 2025-2028.

Ziele

The project caters for demand growth, the connection of network users, the integration of renewables and other support for the energy transition, and the improvement of the quality of service and the efficiency of operations.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 89 million

Umweltaspekte

The project includes components that may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC).

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 6/02/2025