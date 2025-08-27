BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT V

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Juni 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBPCE
Ort
Beschreibung
The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).
Ziele
This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy ("RE") generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 900 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1200 million
Umweltaspekte
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 27/08/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).