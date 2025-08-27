BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT V

Referenz: 20240640

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Juni 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BPCE

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).

Ziele

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy ("RE") generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 900 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1200 million

Umweltaspekte

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 27/08/2025