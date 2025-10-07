IKB LOAN FOR MIDCAPS MBIL

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25 Februar 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutIKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) with IKB to support mid-caps and, to a lesser extent, large corporates in Germany. The MBIL will have a 30% Climate Action and Environment Sustainability window to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.
Ziele
The aim is to facilitate investments that support national and European targets related to renewable energy generation and energy efficiency. As such, the project contributes to EU energy objectives, notably to make energy sustainable, secure and affordable.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
- Industrie - Baugewerbe/Bau
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. IKB will ensure the projects' compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as support the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 7/10/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).