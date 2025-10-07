Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
IKB LOAN FOR MIDCAPS MBIL

Referenz: 20240623
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25 Februar 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) with IKB to support mid-caps and, to a lesser extent, large corporates in Germany. The MBIL will have a 30% Climate Action and Environment Sustainability window to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Ziele

The aim is to facilitate investments that support national and European targets related to renewable energy generation and energy efficiency. As such, the project contributes to EU energy objectives, notably to make energy sustainable, secure and affordable.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. IKB will ensure the projects' compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as support the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 7/10/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
7 Oktober 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Deutschland Energie Industrie Durchleitungsdarlehen