SOLAS ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-FINANCING PLATFORM

Referenz: 20240608

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15 März 2025

Ort

Beschreibung

The facility, in partnership with energy service companies, will co-finance a lending platform that supports small-scale energy efficiency and distributed renewable energy generation projects across Europe.

Ziele

The aim is to support energy services companies (ESCOs) to develop energy efficiency and small distributed renewable schemes. Therefore the project supports both national and EU's energy lending priorities as well as climate goals and the security of energy supply objective.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 60 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 300 million

Umweltaspekte

Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the Promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the sub-fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 27/08/2025