ICCREA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20240550

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ICCREA BANCA SPA - ISTITUTO CENTRALE DEL CREDITO COOPERATIVO

The project consists of a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps investments in Italy through ICCREA banking network.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries, with 25% allocated to support those active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 18/07/2025