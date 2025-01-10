EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 5 Dezember 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutERSTE BANK AD NOVI SAD
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation consists in a blended facility with Erste Bank AD Novi Sad to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia to foster gender equality and social inclusion.
Ziele
The aim is to address the sub-optimal financing situation of the final beneficiaries as well as incentivise their socially-inclusive practices in the areas of gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 11 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 9/09/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).