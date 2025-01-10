Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Referenz: 20240507
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 5 Dezember 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

ERSTE BANK AD NOVI SAD

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists in a blended facility with Erste Bank AD Novi Sad to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia to foster gender equality and social inclusion.

Ziele

The aim is to address the sub-optimal financing situation of the final beneficiaries as well as incentivise their socially-inclusive practices in the areas of gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 11 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 9/09/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
10 Januar 2025
9 September 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Serbien Durchleitungsdarlehen