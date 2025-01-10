EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Referenz: 20240507

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 5 Dezember 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ERSTE BANK AD NOVI SAD

The operation consists in a blended facility with Erste Bank AD Novi Sad to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia to foster gender equality and social inclusion.

Ziele

The aim is to address the sub-optimal financing situation of the final beneficiaries as well as incentivise their socially-inclusive practices in the areas of gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 11 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 9/09/2025