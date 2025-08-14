SAFE AND SUSTAINABLE ROADS FBIH

Referenz: 20240492

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

JP CESTE FEDERACIJE BIH DOO SARAJEVO

The project concerns a component of the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and/or upgrade of the main roads programme in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It aims to contribute to economic development, social wellbeing, enhanced road safety, and increased resilience to climate change.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance safety and resilience to climate change, reduce operating and maintenance costs, and minimise negative impacts on the environment.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 60 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 180 million

Umweltaspekte

he project involves multiple investments, which are generally expected to be carried out predominantly within existing rights of way. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary. If a particular scheme nonetheless falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, it will be subject to screening. Except for certain upgrades to road networks, most individual investments are unlikely to require an EIA given the nature of the proposed works. Appropriate screening procedures—covering natural habitats, protected species, as well as land acquisition and resettlement—will be implemented in collaboration with other potential co-financing partners, including the EBRD and the World Bank - IBRD.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 14/08/2025