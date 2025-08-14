SAFE AND SUSTAINABLE ROADS FBIH

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26 Januar 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutJP CESTE FEDERACIJE BIH DOO SARAJEVO
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns a component of the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and/or upgrade of the main roads programme in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It aims to contribute to economic development, social wellbeing, enhanced road safety, and increased resilience to climate change.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance safety and resilience to climate change, reduce operating and maintenance costs, and minimise negative impacts on the environment.
Sektor(en)
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 180 million
Umweltaspekte
he project involves multiple investments, which are generally expected to be carried out predominantly within existing rights of way. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary. If a particular scheme nonetheless falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, it will be subject to screening. Except for certain upgrades to road networks, most individual investments are unlikely to require an EIA given the nature of the proposed works. Appropriate screening procedures—covering natural habitats, protected species, as well as land acquisition and resettlement—will be implemented in collaboration with other potential co-financing partners, including the EBRD and the World Bank - IBRD.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 14/08/2025
