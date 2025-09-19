ISP GROWTH4MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 Oktober 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutINTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation consists of a "Linked Risk Sharing guarantee (LRS)" on new financing for mid-caps in Italy through the intermediation of Intesa Sanpaolo. 18% of the new investments are expected to contribute to Climate Action, in line with REPowerEU objective and eligibilities.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries and support their investment efforts into Climate Action.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 513 million
Umweltaspekte
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 19/09/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).