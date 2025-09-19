Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
ISP GROWTH4MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Referenz: 20240479
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 Oktober 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists of a "Linked Risk Sharing guarantee (LRS)" on new financing for mid-caps in Italy through the intermediation of Intesa Sanpaolo. 18% of the new investments are expected to contribute to Climate Action, in line with REPowerEU objective and eligibilities.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries and support their investment efforts into Climate Action.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 513 million

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 19/09/2025

Milestone
Genehmigt
19 September 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Italien Durchleitungsdarlehen