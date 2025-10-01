MYKOLAIV DRINKING WATER - UMIP

Referenz: 20240382

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)

The sub-operation aims at provision of potable water to Mykolaiv City.

Ziele

The sub-operation is focused on restoring Mykolaiv City's access to potable water after severe damage to its supply infrastructure caused by Russian military actions in 2022 and the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in 2023. This effort falls under the Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (2011-0487), supported by a EUR 400 million framework loan signed in 2015. With the city left without a reliable source of safe drinking water, the sub-operation prioritizes emergency and efficiency measures to re-establish a centralized water supply in Mykolaiv, aiming to quickly resolve the ongoing crisis and meet the population's basic needs.

Sektor(en)

Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 70 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 70 million

Umweltaspekte

The sub-project implementation will generate significant environmental and social benefits, including improved water quality, reduced pollution, and enhanced energy efficiency. Public health will improve through the elimination of contaminated water sources, and temporary employment will be created during construction.

Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter and the Final Beneficiaries are public authorities within the meaning of the EIB Guide to procurement (GtP). Thus, this is an operation in the public sector as per EIB GtP and the public procurement regime will be applicable to the project.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung