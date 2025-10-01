MYKOLAIV DRINKING WATER - UMIP

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Oktober 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutPUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Ort
Beschreibung
The sub-operation aims at provision of potable water to Mykolaiv City.
Ziele
The sub-operation is focused on restoring Mykolaiv City's access to potable water after severe damage to its supply infrastructure caused by Russian military actions in 2022 and the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in 2023. This effort falls under the Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (2011-0487), supported by a EUR 400 million framework loan signed in 2015. With the city left without a reliable source of safe drinking water, the sub-operation prioritizes emergency and efficiency measures to re-establish a centralized water supply in Mykolaiv, aiming to quickly resolve the ongoing crisis and meet the population's basic needs.
Sektor(en)
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
Umweltaspekte
The sub-project implementation will generate significant environmental and social benefits, including improved water quality, reduced pollution, and enhanced energy efficiency. Public health will improve through the elimination of contaminated water sources, and temporary employment will be created during construction.
Auftragsvergabe
The Promoter and the Final Beneficiaries are public authorities within the meaning of the EIB Guide to procurement (GtP). Thus, this is an operation in the public sector as per EIB GtP and the public procurement regime will be applicable to the project.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).