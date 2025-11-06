Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

UC SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Referenz: 20240367
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

UNICREDIT BANK SERBIA JSC BELGRADE,UNICREDIT LEASING SRBIJA DOO BEOGRAD

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists of an intermediated loan facility with UniCredit Bank and Leasing Serbia, combined with an investment grant from the Economic and Resilience Initiative. It aims to improve access to finance for local companies and encourage them to create employment opportunities for women, young people and vulnerable groups.

Ziele

The operation aims to improve the limited financing available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia, while encouraging socially inclusive practices in gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 56 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Serbien Durchleitungsdarlehen