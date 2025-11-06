UC SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 November 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutUNICREDIT BANK SERBIA JSC BELGRADE,UNICREDIT LEASING SRBIJA DOO BEOGRAD
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation consists of an intermediated loan facility with UniCredit Bank and Leasing Serbia, combined with an investment grant from the Economic and Resilience Initiative. It aims to improve access to finance for local companies and encourage them to create employment opportunities for women, young people and vulnerable groups.
Ziele
The operation aims to improve the limited financing available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia, while encouraging socially inclusive practices in gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 56 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
