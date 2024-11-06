APOLLO GREEN LOAN SOLAR PV

Referenz: 20240350

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21 Februar 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

NEXTA BEL HOLDING SRL

The project will finance the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant for a total capacity of ca. 210 MWp in the Italian region of Sicily.

Ziele

The aim is to contribute to progress on the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely decarbonise electricity production in the EU and decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. The plant is located in an EIB Cohesion Priority Region, thus supporting its development.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 146 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 228 million

Umweltaspekte

The project and associated infrastructures have been screened in and underwent an EIA process, including public consultation, obtaining the environmental permit in June 2024. Compliance with applicable EU Directives, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites, will be further assessed during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation and pollution prevention and control.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 6/11/2024