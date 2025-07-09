NYIREGYHAZA WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

Referenz: 20240319

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

MUNICIPALITY OF NYIREGYHAZA

Upgrading of the water supply, sewerage and stormwater management infrastructure in the Municipality of Nyíregyháza

Ziele

The project aims at upgrading and expanding the water supply, sanitation, reuse and storm water management infrastructure in order to allow the municipality to cater for the growing demand by new industrial clients as wells its increasing population.

Sektor(en)

Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

HUF 69000 million (EUR 172 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

HUF 139290 million (EUR 348 million)

Umweltaspekte

The project will contribute to ensuring compliance with key EU directives in the water sector notably the Drinking Water Directive 2020/2184, Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be respected. None of the schemes will fall under Annex I of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Some others may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The relevant EIAs and screening decisions will be reviewed during appraisal. For any part of the project that may have an impact on a nature conservation site, Promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 9/07/2025