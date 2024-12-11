Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY

Referenz: 20240318
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20 November 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

PJSC UKRHYDROENERGO

Ort

Beschreibung

The project concerns the rehabilitation and modernisation of three key hydropower plants (HPP) in Ukraine (Kaniv HPP, Kremenchuk HPP and Dnipro HPP). The national name of the operation in Ukraine is: "Equipment Renovation for Hydropower Operational Stability and Reliability Improvement".

Ziele

The aim is to significantly bolster the operational resilience of the country's electricity sector by implementing technical repairs and partial upgrades to the HPP, as well as by taking urgent emergency measures in response to the continued Russian military aggression on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 466 million

Umweltaspekte

The project will not likely to have significant impact on environment, as the related works concern the rehabilitation and modernisation of components of existing hydropower plants, including the purchase of equipment.

Auftragsvergabe

The the promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 10/07/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
11 Dezember 2024
10 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Ukraine Energie