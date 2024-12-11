SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20 November 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutPJSC UKRHYDROENERGO
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns the rehabilitation and modernisation of three key hydropower plants (HPP) in Ukraine (Kaniv HPP, Kremenchuk HPP and Dnipro HPP). The national name of the operation in Ukraine is: "Equipment Renovation for Hydropower Operational Stability and Reliability Improvement".
Ziele
The aim is to significantly bolster the operational resilience of the country's electricity sector by implementing technical repairs and partial upgrades to the HPP, as well as by taking urgent emergency measures in response to the continued Russian military aggression on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 466 million
Umweltaspekte
The project will not likely to have significant impact on environment, as the related works concern the rehabilitation and modernisation of components of existing hydropower plants, including the purchase of equipment.
Auftragsvergabe
The the promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 10/07/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).