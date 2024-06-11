ITALY SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY FRAMEWORK LOAN

Referenz: 20240283

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

REPUBBLICA ITALIANA

The project will finance investments for sustainable urban transport in Italian cities targeting mass transit schemes and zero-emission rolling stock. The eligible investments will be selected and allocated by the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT) following an open call for expression of interest.

Ziele

The aim is to contribute substantially to sustainable transport and to the mitigation of the effects of climate change according to the provisions of Annex 4 of the of the EIB Group’s Climate Bank Roadmap. The operation is in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the provisions of Annex 2 in terms of alignment with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the European Green Deal. Additionally, the project is eligible under article 309 of the Treaty point c) projects of common interest and, depending on the list of Final Beneficiaries identified by the MIT, might also be eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects supporting “less-developed regions”.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1000 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 2000 million

Umweltaspekte

The capacity of Final Beneficiaries to apply the relevant EU Directives will be further verified during the allocation stage with the assistance of the MIT, particularly regarding EU environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Water Framework Directive.

Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require, with the assistance of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, that Final Beneficiaries ensure contracts for implementation of the sub-projects/schemes have been and will be tendered in accordance with EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 11/06/2024