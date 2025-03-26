RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS (RRX) ROLLING STOCK (B FLEET)

Referenz: 20240249

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

Not disclosed.

The project involves the purchase of up to 50 rolling stock units to replace the existing fleet for use on the regional passenger rail network (known in German as SPNV) in the Rhine-Ruhr area of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany.

Ziele

The aim is to accommodate growing demand, enhance the quality and attractiveness of rail transport in this densely urbanised region, and create conditions for a modal shift. The project will also contribute to reducing accidents, pollution, and CO₂ emissions.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Umweltaspekte

Rolling stock manufacture is outside the scope of application of either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2012/92/EU. During appraisal, the EIB will check compliance of the technical specifications of the rolling stock, particularly with regard to noise and energy efficiency requirements. Arrangements for the disposal of obsolete rolling stock will also be investigated.

Auftragsvergabe

Contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC) with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 26/03/2025