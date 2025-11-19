Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Referenz: 20240156
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.

Ziele

The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 700 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 933 million

Umweltaspekte

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Auftragsvergabe

Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 11/12/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
19 November 2025
11 Dezember 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Frankreich Energie