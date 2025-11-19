CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13 Januar 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.
Ziele
The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 700 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 933 million
Umweltaspekte
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Auftragsvergabe
Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 11/12/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).