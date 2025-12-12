UC SLOVENIA G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Referenz: 20240146

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 5 Januar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

UNICREDIT BANKA SLOVENIJA DD

The project consists of a portfolio guarantee, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability window of 30%, targeting new financing for MidCaps for their investment projects in Slovenia through the intermediation of UniCredit Slovenia. The guarantee is allocated under the operation GROWTH4MIDCAPS (2023-0947) Lending Envelope, approved by the EIB Board of Directors on 15 April 2024.

Ziele

The aim is to provide economic support to Slovenian MidCaps in their recovery and help them weather the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. The guarantee will also support investments for the sustainable transition of Slovenian enterprises in the fields of energy efficiency and production of energy from alternative sources.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 280 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 30/12/2025