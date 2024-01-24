SOLOMON WATER FACILITY

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 September 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutSOLOMON ISLANDS WATER AUTHORITY (SI
Ort
Beschreibung
The facility will provide additional financing to support the reconfiguration of the sewerage system in Honiara, as part of the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project (UWSSSP) in the Solomon Islands.
Ziele
The project targets pollution reduction and climate resilience.
Sektor(en)
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 15 million (EUR 13 million)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 24 million (EUR 20 million)
Umweltaspekte
The Promoter will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by helping to reduce pollution from untreated discharge of sewage and to strengthen Solomon Water's resilience to climate change, bringing into project design a number of features adopted by advanced water utilities around the world.
Auftragsvergabe
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement under the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 17/05/2024
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).