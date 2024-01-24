SOLOMON WATER FACILITY

Referenz: 20240124

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SOLOMON ISLANDS WATER AUTHORITY (SI

The facility will provide additional financing to support the reconfiguration of the sewerage system in Honiara, as part of the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project (UWSSSP) in the Solomon Islands.

Ziele

The project targets pollution reduction and climate resilience.

Sektor(en)

Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 15 million (EUR 13 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 24 million (EUR 20 million)

Umweltaspekte

The Promoter will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by helping to reduce pollution from untreated discharge of sewage and to strengthen Solomon Water's resilience to climate change, bringing into project design a number of features adopted by advanced water utilities around the world.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement under the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 17/05/2024