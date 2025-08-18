BCEE AFFORDABLE HOUSING SCHEME

Referenz: 20240115

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Mai 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANQUE ET CAISSE D'EPARGNE DE L'ETA

The project will support the construction of affordable housing in Luxembourg.

Ziele

The aim is to improve the provision of adequate affordable housing in Luxembourg. The current market failure is due to the lack of adequate housing at affordable prices as the available housing supply on the market does not cater for the demand of low or modest income people. The financing, intermediated by and provided in partnership with BCEE, will tackle this market gap by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, thus indirectly supporting affordable rent levels in the market.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 207 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 18/08/2025