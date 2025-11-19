Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
TECH-EU ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR R&D MANUFACTURING

Referenz: 20240068
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

Ort

Beschreibung

The project relates to the promoter's semiconductor research, development, innovation and manufacturing activities for the development of the next generation of energy efficiency, resources saving and environment protection semiconductor technologies, devices and solutions.

Ziele

The project concerns investments in research and development activities on innovative technologies and components (e.g. chips, integrated circuits, and sensors) as well as investments in innovative production lines of advanced semiconductor devices. The activities will be carried out in Italy and France over the period 2025-2027.

Sektor(en)

  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1000 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 2644 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 10/12/2025

19 November 2025
10 Dezember 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Italien Frankreich Industrie