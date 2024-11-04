BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2024

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 9 Oktober 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBNP Paribas
Ort
Beschreibung
The guarantee instrument will enable the intermediary to provide new loans to small, medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries. At least 20% of the resources will support Climate Action, e.g. energy, transport and waste management projects.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 104 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 900 million
Umweltaspekte
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". BNPP has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 12/12/2024
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).