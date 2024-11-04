BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2024

Referenz: 20240036

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 9 Oktober 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BNP Paribas

The guarantee instrument will enable the intermediary to provide new loans to small, medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries. At least 20% of the resources will support Climate Action, e.g. energy, transport and waste management projects.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 104 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 900 million

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". BNPP has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 12/12/2024