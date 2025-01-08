BFCM SME AND MIDCAP

Referenz: 20230979

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 Februar 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL

The operation consists of an intermediated Loan for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (at least 70%) and mid-caps.

Additionality and Impact

The intermediated operation will support French SME and Midcaps. The proposed operation targeting a minimum 40% climate action and environmental sustainability priority objective will contribute to the EIB Climate Strategy by boosting investments aimed at tackling Climate Change and by increase its awareness. In addition, a transversal objective on improving access to finance in less developed and transition regions of France (cohesion area) is marked considering the domestic and regional footprint on such areas of Credit Mutuel. Lastly, the operation will address the market failure of access to finance, arising from informational asymmetries (adverse selection, moral hazard) between small and medium-sized businesses and lenders/investors. Indeed, informational asymmetries tend to pose more severe problems for SMEs than for larger companies. Generally, there is an intrinsically higher risk associated with small-scale activities, the competitive environment is more uncertain and rates of return and failure tend to be higher. Among others, the above-mentioned features lead to a sub-optimal situation for companies such as the final beneficiaries in obtaining cost-effective, long-term funding. The intermediary is financially sound and has long track record of implementing EIB products and allocating.





Ziele

The aim is to support SMEs and mid-caps' investments, also with the purpose of promoting Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects (at least 40%).

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 400 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 12/05/2025