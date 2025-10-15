BIIC KEY EU AGRI-VALUE CHAINS & GENDER MBIL

Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Referenz: 20230968
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BANQUE INTERNATIONALE POUR L'INDUSTRIE ET LE COMMERCE SA

Ort

Beschreibung

Multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) fully targeted at agricultural value chains, with at least 70% dedicated to key value chains (soy, cotton and cashew) and a 40% cross-cutting objective of gender inclusion, in line with the 2X Challenge.

Ziele

The loan will be used to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (minimum 70% of the loan) and mid-caps (maximum 30% of the loan). The loan will be fully targeted at agriculture value chains . At least 70% of the loan amount will be allocated to the most EU-relevant agricultural value chains (soy, cotton and cashew), which are critical inputs for European textile and agri-food industries. In line with the 2X Challenge criteria, at least 40% of the financing will target businesses owned or led by women, supporting gender equality and the economic empowerment of women across key export-oriented value chains.

Sektor(en)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the sub-projects receiving Bank's financing in compliance with applicable national legislation and the relevant ElB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country. Due to its thematic focus, this operation will contribute to gender equality and women's economic empowerment and will support capacity development and resilience of individuals working in agriculture value chains.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 15/10/2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

