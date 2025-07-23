LE HAVRE ACCESSIBILITE QUARTIERS SUD

Referenz: 20230945

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31 März 2025

LE HAVRE SEINE METROPOLE

The operation concerns the extension of the tramway network of Le Havre to the Quartiers Sud, a wide post-industrial area undergoing a process of urban regeneration. In detail, the project will finance a new tramway section of 3.2 km, 5 new stations and the acquisition of 3 trams. This is part of a wider programme to extend the tramway network of Le Havre, including also a new branch of 10.8 km which is not part of the EIB's operation.

Ziele

The aim is to improve the quality and attractiveness of public transport services in Le Havre. It should therefore reduce reliance on passenger cars and their modal share of urban mobility, limit their associated environmental impacts and improve the economic, environmental and social performance of the urban public transport network. The expected results of the project are in terms of savings in travel and waiting time for users, improved accessibility to places of study and work through more efficient and affordable public transport and better environmental sustainability, particularly as regards reduced air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and road accidents.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 105 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 118 million

Umweltaspekte

The project falls under annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and it was subject to an EIA procedure. It was declared of public utility on the 4th February 2025. The assessment of the project's environmental aspects will be carried out during appraisal, with reference to the EIA Directive, the Birds and the Habitat Directives and the Water Framework Directives.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 23/07/2025