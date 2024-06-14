BBVA ABS OPERATION FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20230930

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24 Mai 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA

The operation operation will allow BBVA to optimise capital allocation across business segments to create headroom for new lending activity targeting small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in Spain.

Additionality and Impact

The main purpose of this operation is to facilitate access to finance at favourable conditions to Spanish SMEs and Mid-Caps, most of which have been impacted by the energy crisis. BBVA has a good track record in allocating EIB funds to support sound projects dedicated to SMEs and Mid-Caps. EIB contribution takes the form of financial benefits and longer tenors. By providing new credit lines to SMEs and Mid-Caps via an established intermediary, the EIB can play a counter-cyclical role, preserve employment, and positively contribute to the recovery of the Spanish economy. EIB investment, through a securitization, will crowd in public and private investors.





BBVA's expertise in allocating EIB's funds ensures that funds are channelled strategically to address the pressing needs of businesses, particularly in times of economic uncertainty.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, including those located in cohesion regions. Ultimately, the scope is to promote employment in the country.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 17/06/2024