BBVA ABS OPERATION FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24 Mai 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation operation will allow BBVA to optimise capital allocation across business segments to create headroom for new lending activity targeting small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in Spain.
Additionality and Impact
The main purpose of this operation is to facilitate access to finance at favourable conditions to Spanish SMEs and Mid-Caps, most of which have been impacted by the energy crisis. BBVA has a good track record in allocating EIB funds to support sound projects dedicated to SMEs and Mid-Caps. EIB contribution takes the form of financial benefits and longer tenors. By providing new credit lines to SMEs and Mid-Caps via an established intermediary, the EIB can play a counter-cyclical role, preserve employment, and positively contribute to the recovery of the Spanish economy. EIB investment, through a securitization, will crowd in public and private investors.
BBVA's expertise in allocating EIB's funds ensures that funds are channelled strategically to address the pressing needs of businesses, particularly in times of economic uncertainty.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, including those located in cohesion regions. Ultimately, the scope is to promote employment in the country.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 17/06/2024
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).