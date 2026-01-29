ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13 August 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutSOCIETE NATIONALE DES AUTOROUTES DU MAROC
Ort
Beschreibung
The project consists in a framework loan to finance ADM's resilience investment programme 2024-2033. The programme is expected to upgrade 1,200 km of expressways, approximately two thirds of the total Moroccan network.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance the resilience of Morocco's primary expressway network to climate change and other hazards. By bolstering the reliability of access to markets and public services, and facilitating the trade of goods, the project is expected to stimulate private sector development, encourage trade, advance regional integration, and mitigate regional disparities.
Sektor(en)
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 721 million
Umweltaspekte
The project involves multiple components expected to be performed within existing rights of way; therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary during construction works. This will be further verified during the project appraisal. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, but also pollution prevention and control. Social and employment aspects will be verified during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter has to ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 29/01/2026
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).