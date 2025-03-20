UNICAJA RISK SHARING FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20230919

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Oktober 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

UNICAJA BANCO SAU

The operation is a "de-linked risk sharing guarantee" aimed at providing new lending to small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain. The guarantee facility will be used to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with Unicaja's corporate and midcap loan portfolio.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed transaction consists of a de-linked risk sharing guarantee between Unicaja and the EIB, under a partial delegation approach, aimed at creating additional lending capacity for SME & Midcap financing in Spain. This will be the first de-linked risk sharing operation with Unicaja. The guarantee aims to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as facilitating access to finance for SMEs & Midcaps, a backbone in terms of growth and employment for the Spanish economy. The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs, and investment constrains of SMEs and Midcaps in Spain during a period of economic uncertainty. The challenges faced include elevated interest rates, core inflation, subdued domestic consumption, energy security issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine. The unemployment rate in Spain is 11.4% (as of September 2024, almost twice the EU average, which stands at 5.9%). The economic impacts have been widespread, as value-chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has slowed down due to the high unemployment and high inflation rates. SMEs and Midcaps are facing financial stress and without continuing to address their short-term liquidity and investment needs, the adverse economic effect could be long-lasting.

Ziele

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 560 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 18/06/2025