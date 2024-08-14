JELENIA GORA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21 Mai 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutMIASTO JELENIA GÓRA
Ort
Beschreibung
The framework loan will co-finance eligible multi-sector schemes in Jelenia Gora (Poland), in line with the City's urban development strategy. This is a sub-operation under the Silesia Sustainable Development Programme Loan (2021-0206).
Ziele
The aim is to contribute to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure, urban development and improved services.
Sektor(en)
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not disclosed
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 391 million (EUR 91 million)
Umweltaspekte
The EIB will allocate its funds to eligible schemes that are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation, as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime, hence it is required to ensure that the contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the relevant National legislation and applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and when required.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 14/08/2024
