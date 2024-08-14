JELENIA GORA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Referenz: 20230720

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21 Mai 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

MIASTO JELENIA GÓRA

The framework loan will co-finance eligible multi-sector schemes in Jelenia Gora (Poland), in line with the City's urban development strategy. This is a sub-operation under the Silesia Sustainable Development Programme Loan (2021-0206).

Ziele

The aim is to contribute to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure, urban development and improved services.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 391 million (EUR 91 million)

Umweltaspekte

The EIB will allocate its funds to eligible schemes that are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation, as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime, hence it is required to ensure that the contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the relevant National legislation and applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and when required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 14/08/2024