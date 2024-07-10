AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE

Referenz: 20230663

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23 Februar 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SALZBURGER SPARKASSE BANK AG

Through the intermediary, the operation will support limited-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies and local authorities.

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises the construction of some 1000 new social and affordable housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development across Salzburg Federal State. The investment schemes will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans and will facilitate the development of sustainable communities, while contributing to the promotion of social mix and addressing the high demand for social housing in cities in the region. It will contribute to a more balanced local residential market along with a larger housing supply in cities across Salzburg Federal State, thereby addressing the existing need stemming from low and middle-income households. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, needed to keep rent levels low.

Ziele

The aim is to support the construction of new social and affordable housing units in the region of Salzburg, Austria. It will include a 25% climate action and environmental sustainability (CAES) component.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 16/07/2024