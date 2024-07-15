LA MARQUESA SPANISH SOLAR PV

Referenz: 20230590

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Juni 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SPANISH POWER SL

The project will finance the design, implementation and operation of solar photovoltaic plants in Spain, with an aggregate capacity of ca. 387MWp.

Ziele

The aim is to contribute to climate change mitigation and support National and EU decarbonisation targets.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 318 million

Umweltaspekte

Solar photovoltaic plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, are expected to be subject to an EIA process. The EIB will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 15/07/2024