HOWOGE AFFORDABLE HOUSING BERLIN I

Referenz: 20230541
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 März 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

HOWOGE WOHNUNGSBAUGESELLSCHAFT MBH

Ort

Beschreibung

The Investment loan will finance the construction and energy efficiency refurbishment of affordable housing for low and moderate-income households in Berlin.

Ziele

The aim is to provide low and medium income households with affordable housing in the city of Berlin. The schemes under the project comprise the new construction of social and affordable rental housing, kindergartens, student accommodations and photovoltaic plants as renewable energy sources.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1006 million

Umweltaspekte

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be required throughout the Project's implementation: EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations as well as the alignment of energy efficiency requirements with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be required.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 18/09/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
18 September 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

