HOWOGE AFFORDABLE HOUSING BERLIN I

Referenz: 20230541

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 März 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

HOWOGE WOHNUNGSBAUGESELLSCHAFT MBH

The Investment loan will finance the construction and energy efficiency refurbishment of affordable housing for low and moderate-income households in Berlin.

Ziele

The aim is to provide low and medium income households with affordable housing in the city of Berlin. The schemes under the project comprise the new construction of social and affordable rental housing, kindergartens, student accommodations and photovoltaic plants as renewable energy sources.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1006 million

Umweltaspekte

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be required throughout the Project's implementation: EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations as well as the alignment of energy efficiency requirements with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be required.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 18/09/2025