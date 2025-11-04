Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

CONAFIPS GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION ECUADOR

Referenz: 20230471
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

CORPORACION NACIONAL DE FINANZAS POPULARES Y SOLIDARIAS

Ort

Beschreibung

The project consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) provided to Corporación Nacional de Finanzas Populares y Solidarias (CONAFIPS), a public financial corporation operating in Ecuador as a second-tier bank. This marks the first operation under the DESIREE programme in Ecuador.

Ziele

The aim is to promote financial inclusion in Ecuador. CONAFIPS will finance energy efficiency and gender-focused projects, as well as other economic activities like agriculture, industry, and individual entrepreneurship by vulnerable groups.

Sektor(en)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 75 million (EUR 65 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that the project complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 4/11/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
4 November 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Ecuador Industrie Energie