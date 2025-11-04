CONAFIPS GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION ECUADOR

Referenz: 20230471

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

CORPORACION NACIONAL DE FINANZAS POPULARES Y SOLIDARIAS

The project consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) provided to Corporación Nacional de Finanzas Populares y Solidarias (CONAFIPS), a public financial corporation operating in Ecuador as a second-tier bank. This marks the first operation under the DESIREE programme in Ecuador.

Ziele

The aim is to promote financial inclusion in Ecuador. CONAFIPS will finance energy efficiency and gender-focused projects, as well as other economic activities like agriculture, industry, and individual entrepreneurship by vulnerable groups.

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Energie - Energieversorgung

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 75 million (EUR 65 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that the project complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 4/11/2025