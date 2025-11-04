CONAFIPS GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION ECUADOR

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Juli 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutCORPORACION NACIONAL DE FINANZAS POPULARES Y SOLIDARIAS
Ort
Beschreibung
The project consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) provided to Corporación Nacional de Finanzas Populares y Solidarias (CONAFIPS), a public financial corporation operating in Ecuador as a second-tier bank. This marks the first operation under the DESIREE programme in Ecuador.
Ziele
The aim is to promote financial inclusion in Ecuador. CONAFIPS will finance energy efficiency and gender-focused projects, as well as other economic activities like agriculture, industry, and individual entrepreneurship by vulnerable groups.
Sektor(en)
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 75 million (EUR 65 million)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that the project complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Auftragsvergabe
The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 4/11/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).