RBI REPOWER FL

Referenz: 20230089

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15 Juni 2023

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

The project consists in an intermediated Framework Loan (FL) with RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL (RBI) to finance renewable energy projects in Austria and other EU member states.

Ziele

The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in the European Union, in line with the EU's objectives on climate change and security of energy supply.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 267 million

Umweltaspekte

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 17/05/2023