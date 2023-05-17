RBI REPOWER FL

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15 Juni 2023
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Ort
Beschreibung
The project consists in an intermediated Framework Loan (FL) with RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL (RBI) to finance renewable energy projects in Austria and other EU member states.
Ziele
The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in the European Union, in line with the EU's objectives on climate change and security of energy supply.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 267 million
Umweltaspekte
The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 17/05/2023
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).