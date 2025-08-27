NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 Juni 2023
Ort
Beschreibung
The project consists of a loan to the Federal Government of Nigeria to support investments in the green, agri and digital sectors through the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN).
Ziele
The aim is to improve access to medium and long-term finance for Nigerian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) carrying out projects in the sectors above through local banks and microfinance institutions. A special focus on underserved groups such as female entrepreneurs and youth.
Sektor(en)
- Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Finanz- und Versicherungsdienstleistungen
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
Umweltaspekte
The EIB will require from DBN to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects carried out by the final beneficiaries receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Auftragsvergabe
The EIB will require DBN to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 27/08/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).