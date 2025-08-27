NIGERIA GREEN & DIGITAL MSME & MIDCAPS FINANCE

Referenz: 20230070

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 Juni 2023

Ort

Beschreibung

The project consists of a loan to the Federal Government of Nigeria to support investments in the green, agri and digital sectors through the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN).

Ziele

The aim is to improve access to medium and long-term finance for Nigerian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) carrying out projects in the sectors above through local banks and microfinance institutions. A special focus on underserved groups such as female entrepreneurs and youth.

Sektor(en)

Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Finanz- und Versicherungsdienstleistungen

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 400 million

Umweltaspekte

The EIB will require from DBN to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects carried out by the final beneficiaries receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require DBN to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 27/08/2025