Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

PARAGUAY - ANDE MASTER PLAN

Referenz: 20220850
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

ADMINISTRACION NACIONAL DE ELECTRIC

Ort

Beschreibung

The project concerns the construction of the Emboscada substation and relevant power transmission lines in Paraguay.

Ziele

The aim is to improve the electricity transmission grid in Paraguay, in Metropolitan and Central Systems areas that represent a large part of the country's electrical consumption. The project will improve the quality, security and reliability of the electricity supply and enable the connection of new system users.

Sektor(en)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 70 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 147 million

Umweltaspekte

The improvement of electrical infrastructure will enable the consumption of renewable energy. Therefore, the project is expected to have positive externalities in terms of carbon emissions and contribute to the sustainable development of Paraguay. The EIB will require the promoters to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the project complies with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 22/04/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Paraguay Energie