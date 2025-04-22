PARAGUAY - ANDE MASTER PLAN

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 September 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutADMINISTRACION NACIONAL DE ELECTRIC
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns the construction of the Emboscada substation and relevant power transmission lines in Paraguay.
Ziele
The aim is to improve the electricity transmission grid in Paraguay, in Metropolitan and Central Systems areas that represent a large part of the country's electrical consumption. The project will improve the quality, security and reliability of the electricity supply and enable the connection of new system users.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 147 million
Umweltaspekte
The improvement of electrical infrastructure will enable the consumption of renewable energy. Therefore, the project is expected to have positive externalities in terms of carbon emissions and contribute to the sustainable development of Paraguay. The EIB will require the promoters to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the project complies with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 22/04/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).