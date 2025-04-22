PARAGUAY - ANDE MASTER PLAN

Referenz: 20220850

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

ADMINISTRACION NACIONAL DE ELECTRIC

The project concerns the construction of the Emboscada substation and relevant power transmission lines in Paraguay.

Ziele

The aim is to improve the electricity transmission grid in Paraguay, in Metropolitan and Central Systems areas that represent a large part of the country's electrical consumption. The project will improve the quality, security and reliability of the electricity supply and enable the connection of new system users.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 70 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 147 million

Umweltaspekte

The improvement of electrical infrastructure will enable the consumption of renewable energy. Therefore, the project is expected to have positive externalities in terms of carbon emissions and contribute to the sustainable development of Paraguay. The EIB will require the promoters to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the project complies with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 22/04/2025