BANCO DO BRASIL GENDER AND AMAZON PORTFOLIO

Referenz: 20220835
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 März 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BANCO DO BRASIL SA

Ort

Beschreibung

The framework loan will finance the expansion of Banco do Brasil's renewable energy and energy efficiency portfolios to support the Global Gateway Investment Agenda priorities in Brazil. The operation will also support the intermediary's lending portfolio to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps under a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL).

Ziele

By supporting investments into renewable energy and energy efficiency, the project is expected to contribute to the EIB's objectives under the Targeted Green Economy Facility (TGEF) by promoting climate change mitigation. The operation is well aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action). The operation will also contribute to the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources and energy efficiency measures, in line with the EIB's Energy Lending Criteria and its Climate Action objectives.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 350 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 633 million

Umweltaspekte

The operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy and energy efficiency investments that help mitigate climate change. It will be compliant with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

It is expected that the beneficiaries of the schemes under this Framework Loan will be predominantly private entities and therefore subject to private procurement regime. However, it cannot be excluded that some schemes could be classified as public for procurement purposes. Schemes that are subject to local content requirements will not be eligible for the EIB's financing. In any case, the Financial Intermediary will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement procedures are carried out in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 27/08/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
27 August 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Brasilien Energie Durchleitungsdarlehen