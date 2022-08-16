LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15 Oktober 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutAGENCE DE DEVELOPPEMENT DE L'ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of 15 technical secondary schools (lycées techniques professionnels, LTPs) across various regions in Benin. The loan is expected to finance infrastructure and equipment for six of the 15 LTPs included in the project.
Ziele
The aim is to improve the alignment between the skills of young people and the needs of the labour market. The project will support youth employment and economic growth in Benin. A higher employment rate will contribute to enhance well-being and reduce poverty among the population.
Sektor(en)
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 110 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 258 million
Umweltaspekte
The project will comply with applicable national environmental legislation and with the EIB’s environmental and social principles. The promoter’s procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring will also be aligned with these requirements.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 21/12/2023
