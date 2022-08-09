ELECTRIFICATION BURUNDI

Referenz: 20220809

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 22 Januar 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

REGIE DE PRODUCTION ET DE DISTRIBUT

The project involves the rehabilitation, modernisation and densification of the electricity distribution network in Bujumbura (the capital). It also focuses on strengthening the national 30 kV medium voltage network, particularly in rural areas surrounding the capital. It includes the set up of a remote control system of Bujumbura's electricity distribution networks and the densification and electrification of outlying districts.

Ziele

The aim is to expand access to electricity in Burundi while enhancing the quality and reliability of the electricity network, which is a key strategic priority for Burundi, as outlined in its National Development Plan (2018-2027) and the Master Plan for the Distribution Sector. Additionally, it aligns with the regional priorities of the East African Community. The project supports the implementation of the Strategy for Universal Access to energy, which aims to increase energy access to 80% in urban areas and 70% in rural areas by 2030. Other financiers include the European Union, the World Bank, and Agence Française de Développement.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 65 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 169 million

Umweltaspekte

Two distinct Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) and two Resettlement Action Plans for the Bujumbura urban area and the reinforcement of the medium voltage network in its surrounding areas are currently being finalised. By enabling access to and improving quality of electricity supply, the project is expected to improve the living conditions for the beneficiary communities. The competent authority, Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Livestock has initially identified the schemes that require environmental and social studies and will approve the respective Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) and the Resettlement Action Plans (RAPs). The promoter shall implement the project in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards, notably in relation to involuntary resettlement, rights and interests of vulnerable groups and labour rights and working conditions, including security arrangements if and where deemed necessary and accommodation of the project workers.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation is done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 29/04/2024