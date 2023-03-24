TB BARCELONA CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT

Referenz: 20220289

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31 März 2023

The EIB loan will finance the purchase of 92 electric buses and charging infrastructure for the city of Barcelona. The project is aligned with the Metropolitan Urban Mobility Plan 2019-2024 of Barcelona, which envisages an increased share of electric and hybrid buses in the metropolitan bus fleet.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of the acquisition of 92 electric buses and charging infrastructure to be operated in the city of Barcelona by the municipal operator Transports de Barcelona S.A. The project is aligned with the Metropolitan Urban Mobility Plan 2019-2024 of Barcelona which envisages an increased share of electric and hybrid buses in the metropolitan bus fleet. The project generates good economic and social benefits, improving reliability and availability of public transport services potentially reducing the use of private cars in the city and thus minimizing transport externalities including noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. Overall, after completion the project is expected to serve around 27 million passengers per year. In addition, the project is rated as having a "Significant Impact" on Gender Equality Tag.





The terms and conditions offered are not matched by other financiers. For example, having available the funds during the long project implementation period or offering a long tenor in line with the economic life of the busses. These features will allow the Borrower to maintain a sound and balanced financial structure. In addition, providing flexible financial conditions, will allow the Borrower to improve its financial efficiency, directly reducing transfers from the public administration.





Ziele

The aim is to generate good economic and social benefits, improving reliability and availability of public transport services potentially reducing the use of private cars in the city and thus minimizing transport externalities including noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 27 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 63 million

Umweltaspekte

The production of buses and infrastructure equipment is expected to take place inside manufacturers' factories; falling outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EC amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The limited infrastructure interventions (i.e. adjustments in existing depots) are expected to take place within the footprint of the existing infrastructures; as such do not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive. The Bank will review the compliance with relevant EU directives and will require the Promoter to follow applicable environmental EU legislation.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EU (repealing 2004/17/EC) and/or 2014/24/EU (repealing 2004/18/EC) as well as Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 29/03/2023