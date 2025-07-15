Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
SANTANDER GROWTH4MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Referenz: 20220142
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Ort

Beschreibung

This operation, under the 'Growth4Midcaps Lending Envelope' (2023-0947), will support the intermediary in providing loans to mid-caps in Spain.

Additionality and Impact

This Growth for Mid-Cap operation is designed to support businesses by fostering access to finance and contributing to long-term economic growth. It aligns with the EIB's objective of providing financial support to mid-caps, which are crucial for Europe's digital and green transitions due to their propensity for green and innovative investments. This support is particularly important as companies gradually engage in new investment projects amidst the uncertainty and challenges posed by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and ongoing trade disruptions.

Specifically, the operation will support mid-caps by guaranteeing eligible transactions, such as term loans for investment purposes. This guarantee will help address capital and credit-related constraints for Santander, thereby unlocking additional lending capacity. The operation is also expected to have a signalling effect, as this type of product is not commonly available in the relevant market. It complements other promotional schemes aimed at stimulating lending to the real economy, with a significant share of the supported projects expected to be located in Cohesion regions.


Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 560 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 24/07/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 Juli 2025
24 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Spanien Durchleitungsdarlehen