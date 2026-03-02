APPRENTIS D AUTEUIL - PROJECT 40

Referenz: 20220024

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 5 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

FONDATION APPRENTIS D'AUTEUIL

The Project concerns the renovation of existing buildings currently used for educational purposes, child protection services and other associated activities, and the construction of new buildings for social housing. In total, over 13 000 m2 of existing infrastructure will be renovated and over 8 000m2 of facilities will be built for social housing, educational facilities and associated activities, thus improving access to education and affordable housing. The Project also seeks to improve the architecture and comfort of learning environments for both students, staff and residents.

Ziele

The main objective of the Project is to improve and modernise the Fondation Apprentis d'Auteuil's (FAA) infrastructure and increase their capacity to provide vocational training and social housing to youths and families on site. The Project includes the renovation of existing buildings currently used for educational purposes, child protection services and other associated activities, and the construction of new buildings for social housing. This will support FAA to adapt their capacity in line with demand, modernising existing infrastructure, improving living spaces, reinforcing resilience and improving energy efficiency.

Sektor(en)

Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau

Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 40 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 166 million

Umweltaspekte

Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities although educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The EIB will further verify during the project appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will include new buildings and renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 2/03/2026