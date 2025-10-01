GENNAKER OFFSHORE WIND

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30 Oktober 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutSPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Ort
Beschreibung
The project involves the design, implementation and operation of a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm with a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, located in the German Baltic Sea.
Ziele
The offshore wind farm will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, which are externalities not addressed by the market. By introducing new variable renewable energy technologies, the project seeks to support the development of additional renewable capacity.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 700 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 3000 million
Umweltaspekte
Wind farms are listed under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. This means that the competent authority must decide whether an EIA is required. However, for this project, an EIA is mandatory under national legislation due to its technical characteristics.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 1/10/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).