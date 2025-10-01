GENNAKER OFFSHORE WIND

Referenz: 20210763

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND

The project involves the design, implementation and operation of a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm with a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, located in the German Baltic Sea.

Ziele

The offshore wind farm will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, which are externalities not addressed by the market. By introducing new variable renewable energy technologies, the project seeks to support the development of additional renewable capacity.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 700 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 3000 million

Umweltaspekte

Wind farms are listed under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. This means that the competent authority must decide whether an EIA is required. However, for this project, an EIA is mandatory under national legislation due to its technical characteristics.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 1/10/2025