VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II

Referenz: 20190267

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 Juni 2019

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

VIVAWEST GMBH

The project consists of investments in the construction of energy efficient residential buildings in Germany, and including affordable housing.

Ziele

The present project presents an opportunity to support the accelerated adoption of energy efficient new constructions, in line with the KfW-55 standard and above legal requirements in Germany.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 300 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 688 million

Umweltaspekte

The individual buildings to be financed are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact of subprojects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, will generally not be required. The project is in line with the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation: 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 25/09/2019