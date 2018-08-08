DISTRICT HEATING PRISTINA EXPANSION

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16 Juni 2020
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutPUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns the expansion of the district heating network in the municipality of Pristina and the corresponding increase of heat extraction capacity. There are no changes expected in fuel consumption in an existing lignite-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant.
Ziele
The project will contribute to the reduction of air pollution levels and the improvement of public health. The investment will improve living conditions and will ensure alignment with the EU standards. The operation will help build up economic and social resilience, placing priority on efficiency improvements.
Kommentar(e)
The operation falls under the objectives of the EU Public Sector Guarantee of the Economic Resilience Initiative. * This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 49 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 63 million
Umweltaspekte
By virtue of its technical characteristics and location of the related components, as well as their expected negligible impact on environment, the project is not likely to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Neither the construction nor the operation phase of the DH Project will result in changes in the actual and potential environmental impacts of the current power plant operation. The Project will not entail any increase of coal consumption or associated emissions. During appraisal the Bank will ensure that the potential environmental and social impacts of the Project are properly evaluated and the Project is implemented in line with the Bank's Environmental and Social Standards.
Auftragsvergabe
The related procurement processes has to follow the applicable public procurement rules and procedures will be examined during the appraisal and compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement will be required.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 19/11/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).